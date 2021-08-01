Strabag: Strabag, the European-based construction group, has been awarded a new large-scale contract worth around Euro 111 mn by Romania's National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR). Within a construction period of 24 months, Strabag will build the link between the city of Oradea and the A3 motorway with a length of 18.96 km. "Oradea is the economic and cultural centre of western Romania. The motorway connection will better link the rapidly growing city to the primary road network and so contribute to further growth," says Strabag-CEO Thomas Birtel.Strabag: weekly performance: 4.65% Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Valin ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Co., Ltd., China, to supply a galvanizing furnace for a ...

