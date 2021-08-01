- (PLX AI) - Vonovia to offer EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share, up from EUR 52 previously.
- • Vonovia already holds 30% of Deutsche Wohnen
- • Takeover offer has minimum acceptance threshold of 50%, which the previous offer failed to meet
- • A new public takeover offer and the publication of a decision to launch such an offer by a bidder pursuant are not permitted for one year following the end of the acceptance period, unless the target consents and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) waives the blocking period
- • In the new business combination agreement Deutsche Wohnen SE provided its consent and Vonovia will now immediately file a request for such an exemption from BaFin
- • The decision whether to grant the waiver from the blocking period is at the discretion of BaFin and is expected in the upcoming week
