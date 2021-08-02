EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

02-Aug-2021 / 00:47 CET/CEST

IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 2 August 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced revenue expectations over the next three years of CHF264 million globally, with an expected EBITDA margin in excess of 50% and expected net results of CHF126 million of the joint venture the Group will operate in the cannabis oil (CBD) market following the combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd ("BSNR"). The expected revenue stream from the joint venture of CHF63 million along with the additional EUR 4.5 million revenues from other segments will allow IGEA Pharma to be cash positive already by the end of 2022.

After the all-equity offer to BSNR being declared unconditional as to acceptances, the Board has approved the new financial guidelines of the Company for the period 2021-2023 including the combined business of BSNR to be finalized by August 2021. The industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries is expected to start by May 2022 and to reach full capacity by end of the year.

With the convertible bond commitment secured with NegmaGroup, extendable up to EUR 10.0 million once the two businesses will definitively be combined, the Company will have granted the funds to operate the business as expected by the Group management.

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA Pharma, commented "We are aware of the enormous business opportunity in front of us and we are very excited to launch the business combination to be a leading Company in Europe for the Cannabis CBD market. We have worked intensely in the last months on the joint venture strategy to develop a sustainable three years business plan and we trust that our team capabilities combined with our operational technology will allow our Company to reach the expected results"

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on preventative health-tech products and devices. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Giovanna Puppo della Gherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.