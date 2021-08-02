Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Tradegate
02.08.21
08:00 Uhr
3,730 Euro
-0,045
-1,19 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7403,89009:38
3,7503,89009:39
PR Newswire
02.08.2021 | 08:04
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - 2021 LTIP Performance Conditions

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - 2021 LTIP Performance Conditions

PR Newswire

London, July 30

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"): Performance Conditions for 2021

2 August 2021

On 16 March 2021, and in line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy, the Company announced that it had granted nil-cost awards to the undernoted PDMRs on 15 March 2021 (the "Date of Grant") under the terms of the Company's LTIP (the "Awards"):


Name
Number of ordinary shares subject to LTIP Awards

Alvaro Gomez-Reino
118,750

John Geddes
114,583

The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") agreed that performance targets would be reviewed and set within six months of the Date of Grant and published by RNS as soon as they were finalised.

Accordingly, the Committee has now considered the appropriate financial targets for the Awards and agreed that the performance conditions be based on relative Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") as measured against the constituents of the FTSE SmallCap excluding Investment Trusts as at 1 January 2021 ("Comparator Group") as detailed below.

The vesting of the Awards is conditional on meeting the TSR performance conditions measured over a three-year period from 1 January 2021. The Awards are subject to a further two-year holding period during which vested awards cannot be sold.

Vesting will be calculated on the following basis:

  • 0% of Awards will vest if Menzies' TSR is less than the median TSR of the Comparator Group.
  • 25% of Awards will vest if Menzies' TSR is equal to the median TSR of the Comparator Group.
  • 100% of Awards will vest if Menzies' TSR is equal to, or higher than, the median TSR of the Comparator Group plus 30 per cent.

Vesting will be determined on a straight-line basis between threshold and maximum vesting points.

In addition to assessing the TSR performance condition, the Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to adjust the potential level of vesting downwards to ensure that all relevant factors are taken into account.

Further details of the LTIP Awards granted will be contained in the 2021 Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2021 for the year ending 31 December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

John Menzies plc
John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director		0131 459 8018
JOHN MENZIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.