Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-08-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 17.08.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 6 RIG 06.08.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Takeover offer RIG 30.08.2021 RAR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 6 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.