02.08.2021
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-08-02 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.10.2021                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R           Takeover offer   RIG  
   17.08.2021                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.07.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC           Interim report, 6  RIG  
   06.08.2021                    months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica   Takeover offer   RIG  
   30.08.2021  RAR1R                period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.08.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Sales figures    VLN  
   06.08.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.08.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L       Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.08.2021 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.08.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Additional     TLN  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 02.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   06.08.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2021 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Interim report, 6  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.08.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L           Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.08.2021 LITGRID LGD1L            Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
