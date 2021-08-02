Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-08-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 17.08.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 6 RIG 06.08.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Takeover offer RIG 30.08.2021 RAR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 06.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 6 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.08.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de