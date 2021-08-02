Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Patent-Riese schlägt zu! Auffällige Volumina ziehen Käufer an! Aktie geht steil!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
02.08.21
08:26 Uhr
8,562 Euro
+0,022
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4708,65408:27
GlobeNewswire
02.08.2021 | 08:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Member name change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A.

Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A. has changed its name to Credit Suisse
Bank (Europe), S.A.. The INET member participant ID CSV will remain unchanged.


Member:                       Credit Suisse Bank
(Europe), S.A 
INET Member ID:                CSV
Valid in the trading system as of:     Monday, August 2, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander 
or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195



Nasdaq Copenhagen
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.