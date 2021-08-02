Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A.

Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A. has changed its name to Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.. The INET member participant ID CSV will remain unchanged. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A INET Member ID: CSV Valid in the trading system as of: Monday, August 2, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki