Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A.

Credit Suisse Sociedad de Valores S.A. has changed its name to Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.. The INET member participant ID CSV as well as Genium INET member participant ID SE CSV will remain unchanged. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A INET Member ID: CSV Genium INET Member ID: SE CSV Valid in the trading systems as of: Monday, August 2, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm