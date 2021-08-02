Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Half-year Report

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Financial Highlights:

The net asset value ("NAV") of the Company increased by +2.3% for the six months ended 30 June 2021 , outperforming the Reference Index, which returned +0.2%.

, outperforming the Reference Index, which returned +0.2%. The Company's share price return was +2.5%. This reflects the fact that the discount narrowed marginally to 6.6% from 6.8% at the start of the period.

The strong debut of one the Company's unlisted securities, Coconala, was a significant contributor to performance. The Company continues to find new opportunities in unlisted shares.

An upswing in global growth alongside rising inflation expectations and a weaker yen is a favourable combination for corporate profits in Japan .

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REVIEW

MARKET REVIEW

After a strong first quarter, Japanese stocks struggled to make headway in the April-June period and trailed their global peers. US inflation concerns and gains in US Treasury yields initially weighed on technology and other growth stocks. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, the Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency and the slow start to the domestic COVID-19 vaccine rollout generated further headwinds. Shares rebounded from mid-May, supported by expectations for economic normalisation and a pullback in excessive inflationary fears. However, rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 weighed on reopening and economically sensitive names. At this time, the weakening of the yen to mid ¥150 levels against the pound also impacted sterling-based returns.

At a sector level, shipping, mining, metals and automobiles were among the standout performers over the six months to 30 June 2021, led by global cyclical stocks that benefited from a recovery in global trade and economic activity. Financials also outperformed, though most of the gains came early in the year, when US long-term interest rates were rising sharply. Conversely, pharmaceuticals and utilities suffered the steepest declines. In terms of style, mid-to-large-cap value stocks experienced strong return reversals, whereas high-valuation growth names were conspicuous laggards.

The fiscal 2020 reporting season concluded in May. Aggregate sales declined by around 7% and net profits increased by more than 20%, led by the manufacturing sector. SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor and Sony made a material contribution to the overall increase in earnings. Consensus forecasts point towards a further 20-30% increase in profits in the 12 months to March 2022. Shareholder returns declined by around 15% over the year, as the spread of COVID-19 led companies to keep cash on hand given the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and associated restrictions. However, dividend payments fell by just 5% and companies are expected to increase both dividends and buybacks as the improvement in earnings broadens out.

Following a strong recovery in the second half of 2020, the Japanese economy experienced negative growth in the first three months of 2021, with real GDP coming in at -3.9% annualised. Consumption and capital expenditure both declined due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, exports gained for a third straight quarter. Subsequent data showed that industrial production had recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, driven by a rebound in global trade and investment, but pulled back in May on near-term supply constraints. Meanwhile, the services sectors continued to struggle due to renewed state-of-emergency measures in Japan. The Bank of Japan maintained its highly accommodative monetary policy and extended its emergency funding support for businesses through to March 2022 (the Japanese government had already extended the provision of loans and credit guarantees for small and medium enterprises to the end of 2021). The central bank also outlined plans to introduce a new climate-related funding programme.

Although the vaccination rollout in Japan is progressing well and mortality rates are low, there remains a general sense of opposition to the Tokyo Olympics at a time when the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant of the virus, is accelerating in the capital. Reports of infections among Olympic athletes and staff/ contractors are fuelling concerns among the public, and playing out the Olympics in empty venues creates the impression that Japan is struggling to control the pandemic. A survey published by the Asahi newspaper just four days ahead of the opening ceremony showed that more than two thirds of respondents doubt that Olympic organisers will be able to control infections and 55% are opposed to the Games actually going ahead.

Against this backdrop, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ("LDP") fared poorly in the recent Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. This reflects a general dissatisfaction with the government's COVID-19 policies and the decision to move ahead with the games amid the pandemic. This in turn has led to concerns within the LDP over the Lower House election that will be held in the autumn. To regain public support and mitigate the economic impact caused by renewed restrictions, Prime Minister Suga is expected to announce a supplementary budget, including measures to support consumption, ahead of the general election.

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

In the six months to 30 June 2021, the Company's net asset value ("NAV") increased by 2.3% in sterling terms, outperforming the Reference Index, which returned 0.2%. The share price return was 2.5% in the same period. The average peer group NAV performance was a return of 0.2% and that of the share price was -4.0%. As a result of the Company's share price performance, the discount narrowed marginally to 6.6% from 6.8% at the start of the period. This compared favourably with the average of the peer group, which was 7.2%.

The Company continued to outperform its Reference Index in the first six months of 2021 despite a strong style rotation in favour of laggard value stocks. An underweight exposure to traditional value sectors (most notably banks and automobiles) constrained relative returns, and positions in mid/small-cap online services and software-as-a-service ("SaaS") stocks succumbed to profit taking. Encouragingly, the strong debut of one the Company's unlisted securities, Coconala, provided an alternative source of alpha.

In the internet space, Coconala, a unique online consumer-to-consumer freelancing platform that enables users to trade knowledge, skills and experience, was the standout contributor to performance. I first invested in the company as an unlisted security in 2019, recognising it as a beneficiary of the many structural changes occurring in Japan's labour market, and attracted by its high and sustainable growth rates, as well as the high operating leverage of its business. Coconala had a strong debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2021 and the value of the fund's holding increased more than threefold. The success of this investment highlights the benefits of our on-the-ground research and our continued efforts to unearth the most attractive opportunities across corporate Japan.

In the pharmaceutical sector, a new holding in drug company Eisai advanced strongly towards the end of the review period. The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for a new Alzheimer's treatment that it developed with Biogen. The approval of this potential blockbuster drug - the first of its kind - is significant for Eisai given the impending patent expiry of its cancer treatment Lenvima. Not holding laggard large-cap names in the sector also supported relative returns.

Meanwhile, Mitsui High-tec, which dominates nearly 70% of the global motor core market, an essential component of power-train motors in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, added value. The company's strength lies in its ultra-precision machining and die technology, which is used to create high-quality motor cores and machine tools. Mitsui High-tec is a dominant supplier to Japanese car makers and is expanding its motor core production capacity, a clear sign of confidence is its order backlog. Yet, with a market capitalisation of only around £1.5 billion and little street coverage, it is uniquely positioned with further upside potential.

Conversely, a number of positions in mid/small-cap online services and SaaS companies that were strong performers last year succumbed to profit taking as inflation concerns in the US triggered selling in IT-related names and the market rotated in favour of laggard value stocks. SaaS company Hennge, a provider of one-stop solutions for secure access to cloud-based services, was among the most significant detractors to performance. Although business conditions remain favourable, driven by rising cloud adoption and SaaS uptake, recent rates of revenue growth have come in below expectations despite increased promotional activity. This led to a reassessment of its mid-term earnings growth prospects and the position was reduced. Shares in JustSystems, a leading provider of educational and business software, fell sharply at the start of the year due to negative seasonality and style headwinds as the market rotated in favour of large-cap value stocks. Nevertheless, JustSystems remains a key beneficiary of the strong demand for distance-learning software in Japan and continues to be an overweight position. Another notable detractor was Medical Data Vision, a company that collects and processes anonymised patient data for clients across the health care sector. It was a strong performer last year, but faced selling pressure in the opening months of 2021. This was largely due to its overly conservative earnings guidance for fiscal 2021, as well as the broader market rotation into value stocks. Input from the analyst covering the stock showed that a decline in user numbers at its core business exceeded our expectations, thereby limiting further upside potential, and the position was sold.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ENGAGEMENT

In the first six months of 2021, the investment team in Tokyo, led by our Head of Engagement, conducted 80 engagement meetings (in addition to our fundamental research meetings), covering more than 30 names held by the Company. Themes that formed part of these Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") engagements include board composition and executive renumeration, climate change and environmental matters, and gender diversity. Factory automation ("FA") supplier MISUMI Group is a good example of a company with which we have consistently engaged to help it improve its ESG rating. It ranks low on third-party ESG scores despite its business of delivering efficiency solutions. Through our discussions with the company, management understands that the rating gap comes from poor disclosure. Over time, we believe executives at Japanese companies such as MISUMI Group will treat the disclosure of sustainability issues as importantly as they do financial data. We believe that finding companies that will disclose sooner and better, and engaging with them, will create additional alpha opportunities for the Company.

Unlisted Positions

The Company remains active in the unlisted domain. Compared with five-to-ten years ago, we are seeing a lot more entrepreneurial activity in Japan and a lot of new growth companies are coming through, which is creating opportunities in the pre-initial public offering ("IPO") market. At the end of the review period, three unlisted names were held, including Photosynth, a new position in a cloud-based security management and ID integration company that is helping to promote digital transformation in Japan. I continue to evaluate new opportunities, while maintaining a disciplined approach towards valuation.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

I reduced the exposure to technology-related companies in the electric appliances sector, taking profits in strong performers as we progress through the cycle and where relative valuations had become extended. Positions in FA-related names Yaskawa Electric and Fanuc were sold, while holdings in component makers TDK and Murata Manufacturing were reduced. The funds from these trades were recycled into new names across the services, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors. I increased positions in reopening names, including Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land and HR technology company Recruit Holdings, both of which stand to benefit from economic normalisation. Drug company Eisai was added based on the expected approval of a new Alzheimer's treatment, while existing positions in chemicals firms NOF and Kansai Paint were increased.

The level of gearing increased marginally over the review period, to 24.6% from 23.5%. The recent laggard performance of the Japanese market has created opportunities to add or increase positions in high conviction holdings, as well as services-related reopening names. The reasonably high level of gearing reflects the degree of growth opportunities I see in the market.

OUTLOOK

The virus situation in Japan is improving, albeit with differences in approach to tackling the problem on a regional basis. It is encouraging that the vaccine rollout has accelerated sharply in recent months. While the country is clearly moving in the right direction, the proliferation of new COVID-19 variants and the potential for renewed restrictions are near-term risk factors that we continue to monitor.

Manufacturing companies in Japan remain highly geared to a cyclical recovery in global trade and production, and COVID-19-sensitive services sectors are poised for a sharp rebound as the domestic economy normalises in the second half of the year. An upswing in global growth alongside rising inflation expectations and a weaker yen is a favourable combination for corporate profits in Japan. Against this backdrop, the market is entering a transitional phase, during which earnings growth and individual company fundamentals take over from multiple expansion and growth-at-any-cost as we saw last year.

As I start to see better earnings announcements in fiscal 2021, there will be an opportunity to pick up companies that are changing into or returning as growth names. A number of themes present themselves. Certainly, clean energy and environmental efficiency are areas where Japan has some very competitive companies that can supply solutions to meet the regulatory and productivity needs of customers globally. COVID-19 has also accelerated trends in e-commerce and digital transformation. As profits recover, companies will prioritise those areas. I am also looking to cast the net further and find companies with recovery potential in areas such as leisure and travel as the vaccination rollout in Japan accelerates.

Japan continues to offer a wealth of under-researched mid/small-cap growth companies, where I typically find better business models and higher returns on equity, and management is more incentivised in terms of shareholder returns. Active managers like me, based here in Japan, have the opportunity not only to invest in established global leaders, but also to unearth less well-known companies (including pre-IPO), where lower levels of analyst coverage can often create some great mispriced opportunities. In an uncertain environment, our in-depth research and on-the-ground knowledge is invaluable when looking at the micro level and speaking to company management to fully understand the current dynamics.

NICHOLAS PRICE

Portfolio Manager

30 July 2021

Twenty Largest Holdings as at 30 June 2021

The Portfolio Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio and is the value shown on the Balance Sheet. Where a contract for difference ("CFD") is held, the Fair Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the share price of the underlying share has moved.



Name and Sector Fair Value

£'000 Portfolio

£'000 Exposure

%1 Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated NOF (shares and long CFD) 13,211 23,316 7.4 Chemicals MISUMI Group 18,923 18,923 6.0 Wholesale Trade Keyence (shares and long CFD) 10,379 18,892 6.0 Electric Appliances Eisai (shares and long CFD) 7,106 16,583 5.3 Pharmaceutical Recruit Holdings (shares and long CFD) 6,639 14,737 4.7 Services Oriental Land (shares and long CFD) 11,228 13,547 4.3 Services Ryohin Keikaku (shares and long CFD) 7,061 12,055 3.8 Retail Trade Coconala 11,970 11,970 3.8 Information & Communication Raksul 10,714 10,714 3.4 Information & Communication Yamaha 9,158 9,158 2.9 Other Products Koito Manufacturing (shares and long CFD) 3,976 9,155 2.9 Electric Appliances Sansan 9,139 9,139 2.9 Information & Communication JustSystems 8,681 8,681 2.8 Information & Communication Kansai Paint 8,439 8,439 2.7 Chemicals Mitsui High-tec 7,874 7,874 2.5 Electric Appliances Kotobuki Spirits 7,751 7,751 2.5 Foods UT Group 6,981 6,981 2.2 Services Open House (shares and long CFD) 2,432 6,128 2.0 Real Estate Olympus (shares and long CFD) 440 5,787 1.8 Precision Instruments Fujitsu (long CFD) 218 5,740 1.8 Electric Appliances ------------- ------------- ------------- Twenty largest exposures 162,320 225,570 71.7 Other exposures 145,890 166,162 52.9 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total Portfolio (including long CFDs)2 308,210 391,732 124.6 ======== ======== ========

FAIR VALUE AND PORTFOLIO EXPOSURE OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021



Fair Value

£'000 Portfolio

£'000 Exposure

%1 Investments 308,825 308,825 98.2 Derivative instrument assets - long CFDs 1,023 36,924 11.8 Derivative instrument liabilities - long CFDs (1,638) 45,983 14.6 ------------- ------------- ------------- 308,210 391,732 124.6 ======== ======== ======== Shareholders' Funds 314,371 ======== Gearing2 24.6% ========

1 Portfolio Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

2 Gearing is the amount by which the Portfolio Exposure exceeds Shareholders' Funds expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

Interim Management Report

BOARD CHANGES

Philip Kay stepped down from the Board as a non-executive Director on 31 December 2020. As his successor, David Barron joined the Board on 20 October 2020 which allowed for a brief handover period before Mr Kay retired.

David Robins stepped down from the Board as Chairman and non-executive Director at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2021. At the same time, he was succeeded as Chairman by David Graham who then stepped down as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Barron succeeded Mr Graham as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Chairman, on behalf of the Board, the Manager and all of the Company's stakeholders, would like to thank Mr Robins for his tremendous dedication and contribution to the Fidelity Japan Trust over the ten years that he was on the Board.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT, SHARE REPURCHASES AND TREASURY SHARES

The Board has an active discount management policy, the primary purpose of which is to reduce discount volatility. It seeks to maintain the discount in single digits in normal market conditions. Buying shares at a discount also results in an enhancement to the NAV per share.

In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board has shareholder approval to hold ordinary shares repurchased by the Company in Treasury, rather than cancelling them. Shares in Treasury are then available to be re-issued at NAV per share or at a premium to NAV per share.

In the six months to 30 June 2021, the Company repurchased 678,032 ordinary shares into Treasury, keeping the discount stable. Since the end of the reporting period, no further ordinary shares have been repurchased.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board, with the assistance of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (FIL Investments Services Limited/the "Manager"), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company comprise market risk; performance risk; pandemic risk; economic, geopolitical and natural disaster risks; discount control risk; cybercrime risk; Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk; key person risk; gearing risk; currency risk; tax and regulatory risks; and third party service providers operational risks. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. A copy of the Annual Report can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan.

These principal risks and uncertainties have not materially changed during the six months to 30 June 2021 and are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the Company's financial year. Risks from emerging new variants of COVID-19 continue, including the availability of suitable vaccines to tackle the new variants.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long term investment. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the investment trust structure of the Company which means that no forced sales need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments can be held over a longer time horizon.

The Manager reviews its business continuity plans and operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations and to assess operational risks, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board. The Manager continues to look after the safety of employees, and allows employees to work from home and had until recently, split team working for those staff whose work was deemed necessary to be carried out in an office. Return to the office is on a reduced occupancy and follows social distancing guidelines. The Manager will continue to follow Government recommendations and guidance for COVID-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

Investment team key activities, including those of portfolio managers, analysts and trading/ support functions, have continued to perform well despite the operational challenges posed by working from home or when split team arrangements have been in place.

The Company's third party service providers have implemented similar measures to ensure business disruption can be kept to a minimum.

TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management and the role of Company Secretary to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 12 to the Financial Statements on page 25.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio and its expenditure and cash flow projections. They have considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure. The Directors are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has sufficient resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these Financial Statements.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks from COVID-19 and evolving variants as set out on the previous page and above.

Continuation votes are held every three years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

30 July 2021

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

· the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

· the Portfolio Manager's Half-Yearly Review on pages 4 to 8 and the Interim Management Report on pages 11 and 12 include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

In line with previous years, the Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 30 July 2021 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by David Graham, Chairman.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income Statement for the six months ended 30 June 2021





Six months ended 30 June 2021

unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020

unaudited Year ended 31 December 2020

audited



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments - 3,095 3,095 - (373) (373) - 38,535 38,535 Gains on derivative instruments - 4,419 4,419 - 4,988 4,988 - 22,360 22,360 Income 4 1,960 - 1,960 1,867 - 1,867 3,287 - 3,287 Investment management fees 5 (216) (1,174) (1,390) (160) (608) (768) (358) (1,677) (2,035) Other expenses (317) - (317) (289) - (289) (597) (8) (605) Foreign exchange losses - (458) (458) - (169) (169) - (475) (475) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 1,427 5,882 7,309 1,418 3,838 5,256 2,332 58,735 61,067 Finance costs 6 (17) (68) (85) (10) (38) (48) (26) (104) (130) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 1,410 5,814 7,224 1,408 3,800 5,208 2,306 58,631 60,937 Taxation on return on ordinary activities 7 (160) - (160) (144) - (144) (252) - (252) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 1,250 5,814 7,064 1,264 3,800 5,064 2,054 58,631 60,685 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Return per ordinary share 8 0.96p 4.46p 5.42p 0.95p 2.87p 3.82p 1.56p 44.53p 46.09p ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the six months ended 30 June 2021













Note

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Other

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2020 34,041 20,722 2,767 48,445 215,151 (12,320) 308,806 Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (1,499) - - (1,499) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 5,814 1,250 7,064 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,946 220,965 (11,070) 314,371 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2019 34,041 20,722 2,767 52,815 156,520 (14,374) 252,491 Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (2,627) - - (2,627) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 3,800 1,264 5,064 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2020 34,041 20,722 2,767 50,188 160,320 (13,110) 254,928 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Year ended 31 December 2020 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2019 34,041 20,722 2,767 52,815 156,520 (14,374) 252,491 Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (4,370) - - (4,370) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 58,631 2,054 60,685 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2020 34,041 20,722 2,767 48,445 215,151 (12,320) 308,806 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

Balance SheetAS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Company Number 2885584









Notes 30.06.21

unaudited

£'000 31.12.20

audited

£'000 30.06.20

unaudited

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 9 308,825 303,002 239,608 ------------- ------------- ------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 9 1,023 1,932 12,562 Debtors 1,533 668 1,253 Cash collateral held with brokers - 21 - Cash at bank 6,535 4,336 4,175 ------------- ------------- ------------- 9,091 6,957 17,990 ======== ======== ======== Current liabilities Derivative instruments 9 (1,638) (91) (1,063) Other creditors (1,907) (1,062) (1,607) ------------- ------------- ------------- (3,545) (1,153) (2,670) ======== ======== ======== Net current assets 5,546 5,804 15,320 ======== ======== ======== Net assets 314,371 308,806 254,928 ======== ======== ======== Capital and reserves Share capital 10 34,041 34,041 34,041 Share premium account 20,722 20,722 20,722 Capital redemption reserve 2,767 2,767 2,767 Other reserve 46,946 48,445 50,188 Capital reserve 220,965 215,151 160,320 Revenue reserve (11,070) (12,320) (13,110) ------------- ------------- ------------- Total shareholders' funds 314,371 308,806 254,928 ======== ======== ======== Net asset value per ordinary share 11 242.05p 236.53p 193.86p ======== ======== ========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2885584, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2020 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), in October 2019. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the continuing risks arising from COVID-19 and evolving variants.

4 INCOME









Six months

ended

30.06.21

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

30.06.20

unaudited

£'000

Year ended

31.12.20

audited

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 1,610 1,437 2,523 Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 350 430 764 ------------- ------------- ------------- Total income 1,960 1,867 3,287 ======== ======== ========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (six months ended 30 June 2020 and year ended 31 December 2020: £nil).

5 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES



Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 216 865 1,081 Investment management fees - variable* - 309 309 ------------- ------------- ------------- 216 1,174 1,390 ======== ======== ======== Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 160 640 800 Investment management fees - variable* - (32) (32) ------------- ------------- ------------- 160 608 768 ======== ======== ======== Year ended 31 December 2020 (audited) Investment management fees - base 358 1,429 1,787 Investment management fees - variable* - 248 248 ------------- ------------- ------------- 358 1,677 2,035 ======== ======== ========

* For the calculation of the variable management fee element, the Company's NAV return was compared to the Reference Index return for the period from 1 July 2018 to the relevant reporting dates. The NAV has outperformed the Reference Index and therefore there is a charge to the Company for the current period.

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

FII charges base investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is a +/- 0.20% variation fee based on performance relative to the Reference Index. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

Investment management fees have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

6 FINANCE COSTS



Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2021 (unaudited) Interest paid on long CFDs 16 62 78 Interest paid on collateral and bank overdrafts 1 6 7 ------------- ------------- ------------- 17 68 85 ======== ======== ======== Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Interest paid on long CFDs 9 34 43 Interest paid on collateral and bank overdrafts 1 4 5 ------------- ------------- ------------- 10 38 48 ======== ======== ======== Year ended 31 December 2020 (audited) Interest paid on long CFDs 20 79 99 Interest paid on collateral and bank overdrafts 6 25 31 ------------- ------------- ------------- 26 104 130 ======== ======== ========

Finance costs have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

7 TAXATION ON RETURN ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES









Six months

ended

30.06.21

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

30.06.20

unaudited

£'000

Year ended

31.12.20

audited

£'000 Overseas taxation 160 144 252 ======== ======== ========

8 RETURN PER ORDINARY SHARE







Six months

ended

30.06.21

unaudited Six months

ended

30.06.20

unaudited

Year ended

31.12.20

audited Revenue return per ordinary share 0.96p 0.95p 1.56p Capital return per ordinary share 4.46p 2.87p 44.53p ------------- ------------- ------------- Total return per ordinary share 5.42p 3.82p 46.09p ======== ======== ========

The return per ordinary share is based on the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 1,250 1,264 2,054 Net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 5,814 3,800 58,631 ------------- ------------- ------------- Net total return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 7,064 5,064 60,685 ======== ======== ========

Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period 130,322,142 132,533,464 131,658,973 ========== ========== ==========

9 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:



30 June 2021 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 301,804 - 7,021 308,825 Derivative instrument assets - 1,023 - 1,023 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- 301,804 1,023 7,021 309,848 ======== ======== ======== ======== Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (1,638) - (1,638) ======== ======== ======== ========



31 December 2020 (audited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 297,505 - 5,497 303,002 Derivative instrument assets - 1,932 - 1,932 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- 297,505 1,932 5,497 304,934 ======== ======== ======== ======== Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (91) - (91) ======== ======== ======== ========



30 June 2020 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 233,946 - 5,662 239,608 Derivative instrument assets - 12,562 - 12,562 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- 233,946 12,562 5,662 252,170 ======== ======== ======== ======== Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (1,063) - (1,063) ======== ======== ======== ========

10 SHARE CAPITAL



30 June 2021

unaudited 31 December 2020

audited 30 June 2020

unaudited

Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25p each held outside of Treasury Beginning of the period 130,554,926 32,639 133,207,090 33,302 133,207,090 33,302 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (678,032) (170) (2,652,164) (663) (1,704,845) (426) ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ End of the period 129,876,894 32,469 130,554,926 32,639 131,502,245 32,876 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Ordinary shares of 25p each held in Treasury* Beginning of the period 5,606,769 1,402 2,954,605 739 2,954,605 739 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 678,032 170 2,652,164 663 1,704,845 426 ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ End of the period 6,284,801 1,572 5,606,769 1,402 4,659,450 1,165 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Total share capital 34,041 34,041 34,041 ========== ========== ==========

* Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The cost of ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury during the period was £1,499,000 (year ended 31 December 2020: £4,370,000 and six months ended 30 June 2020: £2,627,000). This amount was charged to the other reserve.

11 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the following:



30.06.21

unaudited 30.12.20

audited 30.06.20

unaudited Total shareholders' funds £314,371,000 £308,806,000 £254,928,000 Ordinary shares held outside Treasury at period end 129,876,894 130,554,926 131,502,245 Net asset value per ordinary share 242.05p 236.53p 193.86p ========== ========== ==========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

12 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management services and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"), the Investment Manager. Both companies are Fidelity group companies. Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5 above.

During the period, fees for portfolio management services of £1,390,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: £768,000 and year ended 31 December 2020: £2,035,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £25,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: £25,000 and year ended 31 December 2020: £50,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £227,000 (31 December 2020: £232,000 and 30 June 2020: £169,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £13,000 (31 December 2020: £13,000 and 30 June 2020: £13,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £63,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: £52,000 and year ended 31 December 2020: £97,000). At the Balance Sheet date, fees for marketing services of £11,000 (31 December 2020: £6,000 and 30 June 2020: £11,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 30 June 2021, the Board consisted of four non-executive Directors (shown in the Directory on page 28), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £37,000, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £30,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £26,000. The following members of the Board hold ordinary shares in the Company: David Barron 19,366 shares, David Graham 78,489 shares, Sarah MacAulay 153,545 shares and Dominic Ziegler 16,000 shares.

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2020 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

