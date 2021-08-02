Envirotainer Welcomes China Southern Airlines as the first mainland China carrier to approve the Releye RLP

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that China Southern Airlines has approved the Envirotainer Releye RLP for usage on their fleet of aircrafts. With this approval, China Southern can now transport the Releye RLP on their extensive network, increasing the capacity to meet ever growing need for temperature-controlled, high-quality and connected ULD solutions.

The Envirotainer Releye RLP is a LD11-sized unit with a unique air flow technology for maximum temperature stability in the cargo bay. The RLP-size fits 3-euro pallets (or 2-US pallets) and fills a strategic gap between the larger RAP-size and the smaller RKN-size allowing for increase efficiency by mixing and matching sizes based on shipment volume. The Releye RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge.

With its unique feature set, the Releye RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring.

"We are happy to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest carrier of our newest innovation, the Envirotainer Releye RLP container," says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer. He continued, "We will provide China Southern Airlines with the Releye RLP container so that they can further broaden their portfolio of high-quality temperature-controlled solutions."

"We are excited to be the first mainland China carrier to approve the Releye RLP container." Says Charlotte Huang, Deputy Director of Sales Department, China Southern Air Logistics, "The Releye container sets a new standard for secure cold chain transport at a time when Covid-19 vaccine and other temperature-controlled medicines are being shipped around the world. With its advanced technology in long battery life, track and trace device and environmentally-friendly designs, this groundbreaking container will undeniably promote mutual cooperation between Envirotainer and China Southern Airlines in every shipment of temperature-sensitive pharma."

