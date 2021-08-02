Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7NF ISIN: US5017971046 Ticker-Symbol: LTD 
Tradegate
02.08.21
09:40 Uhr
68,56 Euro
+1,06
+1,57 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,2669,0809:42
68,0469,0409:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA LITHIUM CORP0,463-1,49 %
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD1,750+5,42 %
CRADLE RESOURCES LIMITED0,041-1,22 %
EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP0,050-11,61 %
EV DYNAMICS HOLDINGS LTD0,015+7,14 %
FLY LEASING LTD14,200-1,39 %
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC2,620+1,55 %
L BRANDS INC68,56+1,57 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG8,930+0,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.