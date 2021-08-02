The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.08.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.08.2021Aktien1 GB00BNVVGD77 Spinnaker Acquisitions PLC2 CA96145A2002 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.3 AU0000162752 Sayona Mining Ltd.4 US3696043013 General Electric Co.5 CA98422K1093 XRApplied Technologies Inc.6 IT0005453250 EL.EN. S.p.A.7 AU0000166613 Greenwing Resources Ltd.8 US83417Q2049 SolarWinds Corp.9 KYG2124G1047 China Jo-Jo Drugstore Inc.Anleihen1 US15089QAK04 Celanese US Holdings LLC2 US15135BAZ40 Centene Corp.3 USU6700TAF04 Novelis Corp.4 US037833EL06 Apple Inc.5 DE000LB2V7M2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg6 US025816CH00 American Express Co.7 US23331ABQ13 D.R.Horton Inc.8 US037833EK23 Apple Inc.9 US037833EJ59 Apple Inc.10 USU2541MAA81 DIRECTV Holdings LLC/DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc.11 USP4R54KAA49 Frigorífico Concepción S.A.12 USG4923NAB40 Investment Energy Resources Ltd.13 XS2370808318 Oi Movel S.A. In Judicial Reorganization14 US037833EH93 Apple Inc.15 USU8573TAA17 Station Place Securitization Trust