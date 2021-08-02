Panopto, the leading video management system provider in the enterprise and higher education markets, today announced the availability of Welsh localizations across all of its Windows and Mac applications, including Panopto Enterprise, Capture, Remote Recorder, web interface, and its iPhone and Android mobile apps.

This update means that by integrating Panopto into services, Welsh public bodies can meet their obligation, as set out by the Welsh Language Act 1993, to treat Welsh and English on an equal basis. "We're proud to be the first and only video management system provider that supports Welsh institutions in providing services to their customers and users in both English and their local language," said Peter Ingle, vice president of sales EMEA at Panopto.

Panopto already has a number of high-profile Welsh institutional customers that have enabled the Welsh localization update, including Cardiff University. "We very much welcome the recent announcement regarding the development of a Welsh language interface for Panopto," said Tony Lancaster, digital education manager, Cardiff University. "Cardiff University's strategic partnership with Panopto has been key to recognizing the specific linguistic and cultural context in Wales which is fundamental to the support of Welsh-medium academic provision and bilingual student experience."

In an ongoing mission to revolutionize the way businesses and educational institutions share knowledge and information, Panopto remains committed to staying ahead of the industry standard, as well as responding to its customer needs, "We have been impressed with Panopto since we rolled it out as a service in Summer 2020. It has proved an invaluable service, with most teaching having to take place remotely. Panopto's capabilities and intuitive user interface have enabled us to provide our students with a best-in-class digital learning environment, which far surpasses our previous provision," said Karen Perrins, learning and teaching facilities manager at Swansea University.

Swansea University has also deployed Panopto in Welsh. "The team at Panopto continue to respond to our requirements and we are very pleased that Swansea University can now offer all students the same unmatched learning experience with a Welsh and English interface," said Perrins.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto's video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

