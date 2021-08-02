XP Power has reported another strong set of results, with H121 revenue up 14% y-o-y and normalised EPS up 33% y-o-y. The semiconductor equipment sector continues to be a strong driver of revenue and orders, and industrial technology has returned to growth. As expected, healthcare declined from the exceptional levels seen last year with demand reverting back to non-COVID applications. Overall, exceptional revenue growth and order intake drive upgrades to our forecasts, with EPS up 5.4% in FY21 and 6.9% in FY22.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...