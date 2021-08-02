Ixaka Ltd, an integrated cell and gene therapy company focused on the natural power of the body to cure disease, today announces that Laurent Audoly has joined the Company's Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Laurent Audoly is a pharma and biotech entrepreneur and senior executive. He is co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Parthenon Therapeutics, a precision oncology biotech based in Boston. He has also led corporate and R&D functions across both pharma and biotech in the US and Europe, including as CEO of Kymera Therapeutics and Head of R&D at Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, as well as scientific and business leadership positions at Pfizer, Merck and Pieris. Laurent has completed transactions worth more than $3 billion and raised more than $250 million, as well as contributing to the advancement of 21 drug candidates into clinical development across multiple disease areas and modalities.

Laurent is an inventor and has authored over 70 papers and patents. He has led and contributed to the identification and development of seven novel medicines including both biologics and small molecules (Xeljanz, Hemangiol, Javlor, Renflexis, Brenzys, Ontruzant and Hadlima), addressing unmet medical need across multiple disease areas that generate more than $3 billion in annual sales.

Laurent will work alongside other Board members and Ixaka's leadership team on strategy, business development, expansion of the business in the United States and advancement of Ixaka's proprietary technologies concentrated multicell therapies and targeted in vivo gene delivery therapeutics.

Joe Dupere, CEO at Ixaka, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Laurent to our Board. Laurent has a wealth of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector in science and business management, bringing innovative new medicines to patients and creating value for shareholders. Laurent's insights will be invaluable as we continue to refine the company's strategy and work towards upcoming milestones for our multicell therapies and in vivo gene delivery platform."

Laurent Audoly, newly appointed Non-Executive Director at Ixaka, added: "Ixaka has an exciting approach to cell and gene therapies, high-potential new therapy candidates and a technology platform that can be applied to a broad range of poorly treated diseases. Working with Joe and the rest of the team is a great opportunity and I look forward to supporting them in developing the business and driving Ixaka's R&D programmes forward."

Laurent gained a PhD in Pharmacology from Vanderbilt University and completed postdoctoral training at UNC/Chapel Hill and Duke University, where he was the recipient of an American Heart Association Fellowship.

- ENDS -

About Ixaka

Ixaka is a cell and gene therapy company focused on using the natural powers of the body to cure disease.

Ixaka's proprietary technologies enhance the naturally therapeutic power of cells by increasing the presence of curative cells at the site of disease, or by directly modifying cells within the body to improve disease targeting and boost their restorative effect.

Ixaka's technologies concentrated multi-cell therapies and nanoparticle therapeutics demonstrate potential for the treatment of a broad range of serious diseases across oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and ocular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Ixaka has offices in London, UK with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville, Spain and Paris, France and additional manufacturing capability in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.ixaka.com

Connect with us: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ixaka_Ltd; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ixaka-limited/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005063/en/

Contacts:

Ixaka

Joe Dupere, CEO

info@ixaka.com

For media enquiries

Instinctif Partners

Tim Watson Siobhan Sanford Eddie Waller

+44 7837 674 500 + 44 7534 247 411

ixaka@instinctif.com