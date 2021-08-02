The solar plant is planned to be built in Lipjan, near the country's capital city, Pristina.Kosovo's second-largest bank - ProCredit Bank Kosovo JSC - has launched a tender for the construction of a 3 MW ground-mounted solar plant in the municipality of Lipjan, in the country's Pristina district. The project will be owned and developed by the special purpose vehicle Pro Energy LLC, which is jointly owned by ProCredit Bank Kosovo and its Frankfurt-based parent company, ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA. Interested developers will have time until August 31 to submit their project proposals. If built, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...