Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna to release second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on August 11, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/42323 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/42323) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1. 888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 215628

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 42323

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, August 26, 2021. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, August 12, 2022. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website at https://fortunasilver.com/investors/financial-reports/ (https://fortunasilver.com/investors/financial-reports/).

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
