- (PLX AI) - SimCorp is likely to report another weak quarter when it releases earnings this month, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell.
- • Previous recommendation was buy; price target remains DKK 775
- • SimCorp is likely finding it hard to upsell to existing customers, while getting new contracts may drag until later in the year, SEB said
- • Q3 may also be weak, with few triggers for a stock which is already up 10% in the last month, SEB said
