Options, the leading provider of Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) connectivity to the financial services (FS) markets, has been selected as Managed Services Provider of choice for a global top-tier bank as it expands its foreign exchange (FX) footprint into Singapore, via Equinix's SG1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre.

Following the news of Options' 2020 expansion into Singapore, and in collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the world's leading digital infrastructure company, Equinix, FS clients can now leverage Options' services to expand their own FX trading footprint in this market.

By leveraging Platform Equinix, Options can provide a leading investment bank with an interconnection-rich environment for low latency and high security FX trading at the digital edge. This expansion marks the fourth FX trading deployment between Equinix and Options, with existing hubs in London, New York and Tokyo.

Danny Moore, Options' President and CEO, said, "As one of the first Managed Service Providers to have attained Equinix Platinum Partner status, we are delighted to be able to work in partnership to deliver this service extension for an existing client. Singapore is the third-largest FX location globally, and as such, is a region we have continued to prioritise for our own growth over the past number of years. It is fantastic that a client is expanding its FX footprint in the region through Options."

John Knuff, Vice President, Business Development at Equinix, added: "With Singapore becoming a major global FX hub, Equinix is excited to be working in collaboration with Options to facilitate global FX trading in a secure and low latency environment. In an increasingly competitive industry, businesses need to make sure their IT infrastructure is capable of real-time trading and price matching. With Equinix's FX hubs also situated in London, New York and Tokyo, our platform provides connectivity between these key regions of the world."

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide, with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with direct market access, total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security compliance to SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, ISO27001 and AICPA standard.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform, whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres, globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the U.K.'s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005325/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Page McLaughlin

020707 39154

page.mclaughlin@options-it.com