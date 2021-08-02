Evotec AG: Evotec SE Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) announces that it confidentially submitted a Registration Statement on Form F-1 ("Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a proposed offering and sale in the United States of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.

Evotec's shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment. Evotec will seek a secondary listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "EVO". The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Evotec's authorized capital. The first day of trading of the ADSs is expected to occur during the second half of 2021, however, this timing remains subject to change.

The ADSs referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a registration statement on Form F-1 approved by the SEC. In accordance with applicable capital markets requirements, Evotec will announce when the registration statement has been approved by the SEC, including further details, such as final number and price of ADS.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and other applicable securities laws. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This public disclosure of inside information does not constitute a prospectus.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

