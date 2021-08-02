NovaBiotics Announces Presentation at Upcoming Peptide Therapeutics Forum 2021

Highlights proprietary peptide platform and immune-based approach with manifold therapeutic advantages over traditional drug classes to combat life-threatening fungal and bacterial infectious diseases

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaBiotics Ltd, a privately held clinical stage company developing novel immune based therapies for life-threatening and life-limiting diseases, announces that Deborah O'Neil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NovaBiotics, will deliver a presentation highlighting NovaBiotics' novel peptide drug candidates at the Peptide Therapeutics Forum 2021 taking place from August 19-20, 2021, in Basel, Switzerland. The hybrid event will feature presentations that provide exciting new insights into peptide therapeutics.

The following poster highlighting NovaBiotics proprietary peptide platform will be featured at the Symposium:

Title: "Novel peptide therapy candidates for medically unmet fungal and bacterial infections" Date: August 20, 2021 Time: 12:00 noon CET Presenter: Deborah O'Neil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NovaBiotics

"We are delighted to be presenting our immune-based peptide approach to addressing the critical need for more effective and safer treatments for fungal and bacterial infections. The Peptide Therapeutics Forum will provide an interactive platform and exchange for various aspects of peptide drug development and I'm looking forward to being part of that," stated Dr. O'Neil.

"NovaBiotics is developing proprietary compounds based on the body's innate immune effector molecules to advance a truly revolutionary approach to combatting life-threatening and life-limiting diseases. We believe these compounds, including our peptides, represent promising new classes of therapy with novel modalities and the potential to transform treatment paradigms in a number of poorly served diseases," added Dr. O'Neil.

About NovaBiotics

NovaBiotics Ltd is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of medically unmet, life-threatening and life-limiting diseases with novel, immune-based therapies. A leading innovator with the ambition to transform treatment paradigms in inflammatory, infectious and respiratory disease, the Company's robust technology and business model has been validated through successful development from concept through to phase 3 clinical development of its most advanced product candidates.

In addition to the lead NM002 programme for community acquired pneumonia and the Company's other late-stage assets (NM001 for pulmonary exacerbations of cystic fibrosis and NP213/Novexatin for onychomycosis), NovaBiotics has generated a robust pipeline of earlier stage, high-value drug candidates including NP339 for life-threatening and drug-resistant invasive and respiratory fungal disease and NP432 for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

