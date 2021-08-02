H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Quick Restaurants S.A. (the "Company" or "Quick") from Burger King France. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, following regulatory approval.

Established in 1971, Quick is one of the leading burger fast food chains. Present in France since 1980, Quick serves more than 36 million meals per year from a network of 107 restaurants.

Olivier Boyadjian, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital commented, "H.I.G.'s investment will support Quick's management team in its transition to an independent company and further accelerate its expansion with an objective of doubling the size of its network in the coming years."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

