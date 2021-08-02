BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, August 2
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 30 June 2021 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
2 August 2021
END
