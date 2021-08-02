IJJ Corp.: IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) Development Progress

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / IJJ Corporation (OTC PINK:IJJP):

IJJP News Headliners:

STOP SIGN REMOVAL: Pink Current Information status is waiting on the next OTCIQ's review.

Update: Responded to 3 different updates request by OTCIQ after the initial review of Financial and Disclosure information.

We received the following requests, which were updates and restating financial statements:

A resubmission was required to post separate Annual Disclosure statement for 2019 and 2020, Additionally, due to the lapse of time between the initial submission also the 2nd Quarter Reports ending April 30, 2021, automatically was added to execute the OTCmarkets Agreement, which was activated. Next, we quoted on the Disclosure Statements one of the 5% shareholders name as entered on the register, which was a business name, when a point of contact was required. The Transfer Agent aided in providing the corrections, now reflected on the Shareholder list, and submitted as required. Lastly, correcting misquotes of Outstanding Shares between the Disclosure and Financials from 2019, revisions posted July 23, 2021.

eCETP SCOPE OF WORK: Encompasses the development of an eCETP dashboard user experience web and cloud-based application providing Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and customizable analytical stats with a downloadable client interface, with offsite storage and retrievals.

eCETP will offer donor packages for processing as Account Receipts Ticket for donation campaigns. Providing campaign analytical data on the expected values obtained within various levels by analyzing the variances that occurred during the campaign.

Phase 1 Update: On July 26, 2021, MonTech Corporation completed the delivery of the White Paper, the UI (User Interface) and UX (User experience) and the Non-functional prototype services for eCETP.

Special Update: A retraction on releasing the White Paper: After Montech team's technical review and during the rewrite several modifications required for the Web/Application design to be added to the White Paper to reflect the specification changes.

The release date is on or before the second week of August 2021, once item 2 below is completed.

Website https://Montech.io

Phase 2: eCETP Web/Application design stages:

Projected delivery: October 2021.

Item PHASE 2 TASKS DESCRIPTION 1. Custom Front-end Application Interfaces: eCEPT INTERFACE (WebApplication)(Mobile Interfaces) ADMIN DASHBOARD INTERFACE (WebApplication). 2. Custom NodeJS Server: Developing Node.js open-source back-end framework built in JavaScript to create web application performance, efficiencies, data-driven, and scalable 3. Optimization/Support Modules: Modules to enhance the user experience and application performance encompassing redesign modifications. 4. eCETP Environment Solidity Smart-Contract Build: As defined per eCETP White Paper specifications. 5. Project Management plan after approval of the above tasks: The deployment of a Project management to schedule and track deliverables, necessary to complete the eCETP build out using multiple 3rd party providers.

The next business development areas:

The implementation of a Mandatory Training Program: The search for a Donation Campaign Specialist and a virtual developer for the Mandatory Training Course, as started. Training is designed to qualify trainees as certified Alliance Partners. The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner to create and deploy the resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital, "Without A Commitment To Join". The Mandatory Training allows them to establish a repeatable Donation Campaign that they can expand upon. The Steering Committee structure from onboarding officers is the last effort to drive the technical approach, Market Maker support, and business relationships after launching eCETP.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders, and Market Makers. We will continue to post on twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, when a task is completed, and/or on any discoveries, as they occur.

The plan to redesign IJJ Corporation website will be announced on social media in late August 2021.

About IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding services, and networking business services.

The Company's aim is to continue to develop and integrate services and products to bring the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services to its clients.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

