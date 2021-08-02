The Indian solar manufacturer has announced a new Helia series of high-efficiency mono PERC PV panels, ranging from 450W to 600W outputs, and both mono-facial and bifacial categories. The multi-busbar modules apply to all installations from residential and commercial to utility-scale.From pv magazine India Jakson Group has launched the Helia series of high-output PV modules using half-cut mono PERC solar cells. The modules are India's first to reach 21% efficiency, and allow outputs ranging from 450W to 600W. The Helia series PV modules will be available in both mono-facial and bifacial categories. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...