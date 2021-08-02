DJ PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 2 der Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052

Linz (pta037/02.08.2021/13:50) - S&T AG Linz, Österreich - ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 - - German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

In the period from July 26 - 30, 2021, S&T AG acquired a total of 12,500 shares under the share buyback ('Share buyback program I 2021') announced on April 27, 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 26 July 2021 2,500 20.830960 52,077.40 27 July 2021 2,500 20.703384 51,758.46 28 July 2021 2,500 20.954312 52,385.78 29 July 2021 2,500 21.404288 53,510.72 30 July 2021 2,500 21.296472 53,241.18

The total number of shares repurchased since April 27, 2021 amounts to 384.283 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by S&T AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation on the S&T AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.snt.at/ Share_buyback_program_I_2021.en.html

Linz, August 2, 2021

The Executive Board

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

