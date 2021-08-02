Anzeige
Montag, 02.08.2021

WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 Ticker-Symbol: SANT 
Xetra
02.08.21
15:31 Uhr
21,260 Euro
-0,160
-0,75 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
SDAX
Dow Jones News
02.08.2021 | 14:22
PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

DJ PTA-CMS: S&T AG: Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 2 der Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052

Linz (pta037/02.08.2021/13:50) - S&T AG Linz, Österreich - ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 - - German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

In the period from July 26 - 30, 2021, S&T AG acquired a total of 12,500 shares under the share buyback ('Share buyback program I 2021') announced on April 27, 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to: 

Date     Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 
26 July 2021 2,500                    20.830960          52,077.40 
27 July 2021 2,500                    20.703384          51,758.46 
28 July 2021 2,500                    20.954312          52,385.78 
29 July 2021 2,500                    21.404288          53,510.72 
30 July 2021 2,500                    21.296472          53,241.18

The total number of shares repurchased since April 27, 2021 amounts to 384.283 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by S&T AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation on the S&T AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.snt.at/ Share_buyback_program_I_2021.en.html

Linz, August 2, 2021

The Executive Board

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1627905000555 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
