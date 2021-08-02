Deploys 8x8 SMS API to Ensure Mobile App Security with One-Time Password (OTP) Multi-Factor Authentication

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Indonesia is using the 8x8 CPaaS SMS API to provide distributors and retailers with a secure mobile experience for managing orders and deliveries.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners or CCEP Indonesia, as one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world, operates eight manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, selling and distributing seven categories of non-alcoholic beverage brands to serve more than 450,000 large and small retail outlets in the world's fourth most populous country. As part of CCEP Indonesia's digital transformation journey to expand its efforts to the front end of the business, the company launched the Klik Toko app as an integrated digital solution for all Business-to-Business (B2B) customers in Indonesia.

"Our customers, including general trade outlets, are the most important and vital part of our business, and we are committed to create the opportunity to provide a fast and a superior service for them, including investing in digital technology. Klik Toko is one of the central elements of our transformation efforts as we invest in making it easier for our partners to do business with us," said Lakshman Peiris, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia. "The partnership with 8x8 enhances Klik Toko's security while accelerating and automating user verification. In addition, this delivers a great onboarding experience, allowing users to securely use the app and gain the benefits offered through Klik Toko."

CCEP Indonesia partnered with 8x8 to deploy multi-factor authentication services for the Klik Toko app to ensure data and systems are accessed securely. When a person creates or logs into a Klik Toko account, the 8x8 SMS API enables user verification by connecting the app to CCEP Indonesia's back-end systems. A one-time password (OTP) is generated and sent to the user via a SMS message, which must be entered within a specific timeframe to gain authorized access to the account.

The Klik Toko app has seen increasing adoption since being launched while providing CCEP Indonesia with operational efficiencies as well as being great for business partners. "A well-designed app with great collaboration capabilities helps to create a safe and convenient way in building strong communication and engagement with customers," Peiris added. "We're looking forward to evaluating results and seeing how we can utilize other 8x8 CPaaS capabilities in the future as usage increases."

"Organizations around the world are enhancing customer engagement to meet the new requirements of a mobile-first business environment and workforce," said Olivier Gerhardt, Managing Director of CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. "Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia recognizes the importance of providing its business partners with a frictionless, secure mobile experience. We look forward to working with them to introduce more personalization and other real-time communications services to achieve their business goals."

About 8x8 CPaaS Solutions

The 8x8 CPaaS portfolio of APIs and embeddable applications, including SMS, voice chat apps, video and performance monitoring, empowers organizations to extend and customize communications that reimagine workflows and customer interactions for enhanced employee and customer experiences. The low code, no code capabilities enable organizations with any level of technical capability to leverage digital channels and even embed video meetings into apps and websites in minutes. Through a network of more than 160 top-tier carriers covering over 190 countries and territories, 8x8 CPaaS allows organizations to reliably and securely reach their customers no matter where they are.

Get the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service 2021 Vendor Assessment excerpt to learn more about 8x8's CPaaS capabilities and why the IDC MarketScape recognized the company as a Major Player.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia operates eight manufacturing facilities in Sumatra, Java, and Bali, employs a direct workforce of more than 5,500 people, and distributes a million cases of refreshing drinks to more than 460,000 outlets across the nation. We are also committed to make a distinct and positive contribution to the areas we operate, by running various initiatives, such as: Bali Beach Clean Up, support Green School (Adiwiyata School) program, Coca-Cola Forest, and Waste Bank Development Program in several cities.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com follow CCEP on Twitter at @CCEP.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

