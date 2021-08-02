The acquisition will significantly expand Leaseweb's presence in the North American region

Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced the acquisition of iWeb, one of Canada's foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting hosted solutions. The acquisition enables Leaseweb to build a significant market presence in Canada, which now becomes its third biggest international region by revenue, behind The Netherlands and U.S.

Founded in 1996, iWeb, previously part of INAP, offers high-performance dedicated servers and cloud hosting from its three Montréal-based data centers. By integrating iWeb with Leaseweb's global network, current and future customers will have the ability to seamlessly expand into the region, while benefiting from globally available cloud infrastructure. The move will also be attractive to organizations who require a market presence in North America, but need to host their data outside the U.S.

iWeb employs 92 people across its flagship Montréal data centers, providing high-speed global connectivity via ISP peering in Montréal and Tier 1 providers, offering users Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud, Security Services and Colocation. iWeb's solutions provide cost, efficiency, customization, and security benefits for customers. Powered by 99% renewable hydroelectricity, they host thousands of servers for clients across a diverse range of industry sectors.

Greater Montréal is a fast growth hub for organizations that rely on powerful, reliable and secure cloud and data center infrastructure. As recently as 2019, the city was recognized as 'Data Centre Location of the Year' in the 12th Datacloud Global Awards. With team, product, cultural and customer synergies, iWeb represents a strong commercial and organizational fit for Leaseweb, and is its latest acquisition in the region, following in the footsteps of ServInt in 2018, Nobis Technology Group in 2016 and Shore.net in 2013.

"We have followed the development of iWeb with great interest for a number of years, and as a business with very similar DNA to our own, we know they will bring a wide range of complementary services and skills to our presence in Canada," commented Con Zwinkels CEO at Leaseweb Global. "They live and breathe hosting, have a deep understanding of the requirements of Canadian customers, and we're delighted to welcome them to the Leaseweb team."

"Today is a very exciting day for iWeb employees, customers and partners. We are joining a team that is focused on product, growth and customer experience," said Roberto Montesi, CEO at iWeb. "We have long admired Leaseweb as a competitor. Now, as colleagues, we look forward to deploying new offerings quickly in our Montreal location to match the Leaseweb portfolio. This is an exciting state in our journey and ensures that Canada becomes a huge part of the future Leaseweb success story."

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 20 data centres in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various sales entities, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. ("Leaseweb Netherlands"), Leaseweb USA, Inc. ("Leaseweb USA"), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("Leaseweb Asia"), Leaseweb CDN B.V. ("Leaseweb CDN"), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH ("Leaseweb Germany"), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. ("Leaseweb Australia") and Leaseweb UK Ltd ("Leaseweb UK"), Leaseweb Japan KK, Leaseweb Hong Kong LTD. For more information visit: www.leaseweb.com

About iWeb

iWeb provides the on-demand server and cloud infrastructure that allows customers worldwide to deliver today's Internet-based technologies and to create tomorrow's online innovations. Since 1996, Montreal-based iWeb has been rated among the world's top web infrastructure providers based on performance and reliability and among Canada's fastest growing companies. www.iweb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005129/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Leaseweb

leaseweb@touchdownpr.com

973-641-1359