In June alone, new PV systems totaling 430 MW were connected to the German grid. The country's cumulative operational PV capacity reached 55.3 GW at the end of June.From pv magazine Germany Germany saw the addition of 428.5 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 403 MW in May this year and 437 MW in June 2020. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first six months of this year was 2.75 GW. In the same period a year earlier, 2.36 GW of solar capacity was added. 612 MW added in ...

