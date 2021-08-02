Deep longitudinal, disease agnostic structured global dataset, covering over 4,000 indications will industrialize Sensyne's life sciences activities

Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) ("Sensyne" or the "Company" or the "Group"), the ethical Clinical AI company, today announces that it has reached a milestone of access to a combined clinical research, clinical trial and real world de-identified and anonymized dataset of over 60 million patients. This enlarged dataset results from both Sensyne's investment in virtual clinical development company, Phesi Inc. in January 2021, and the progress made by Sensyne and Phesi in building their respective data platforms.

Between December 2020 and July 2021 Phesi grew its clinical research and clinical trial dataset from 13 million to 42 million patients through a concerted effort in acquiring and structuring data registries of de-identified data. At the same time, Sensyne, through its unique ethical Strategic Research Agreement (SRA) model that partners with healthcare systems, grew its real world patient dataset from 6 million to over 18 million patients.

The combined international dataset now contains a high quality, deep, longitudinal variety of structured de-identified and anonymized data, in over 4,000 indications including rare diseases.

The combined dataset, together with Sensyne's machine learning expertise, provides deeper understanding of clinical trial and real world patient populations which can improve the ability to select the right patients for synthetic control arm clinical trials as comparators to traditional clinical studies.

Specifically, the data can help in identifying relationships between one disease and another and help in building predictive models which contribute towards the development of synthetic control arms, creating early warning systems for drugs in development by helping indicate the drugs that may or may not work. Such activity can de-risk trials, lower life science R&D costs and reduce the time to market for effective drugs. Also, critically, it can begin to limit the number of patients enrolled in clinical trials that are exposed to placebos.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said:

"Sixty million patients is an important milestone in our journey to create the world's best data resource for medical research. However, it is the quality and depth of the data across many disease areas and the combination of both clinical research data, clinical trials data and longitudinal real world data from electronic patient records, that makes the database such a powerful tool for research professionals in both the life sciences and healthcare sectors."

Dr Gen Li, President and Founder of Phesi Inc., said:

"Our mission is to harness the power of real-time dynamic data to maximize successful outcomes in drug development, effectively reduce patient burden, and accelerate the path of vital therapeutics to patients. Together with Sensyne, we deliver a volume, variety and velocity of data that makes this possible. Integrated and advanced analytics, combined with real-world patient and clinical trials data, enables us to de-risk trials and empowers sponsors to adjust trials in real-time for the best outcomes. Crucially, Phesi and Sensyne data address the ethical challenges of clinical development by reducing the number of patients exposed to placebos with synthetic control arms and further advances the progress of smarter trials and faster cures

In January 2021 Sensyne entered into an exclusive Strategic Collaboration which included an equity investment in Phesi by Sensyne of £10.0 million.

In May 2021 Sensyne announced its intention to build an ethically-sourced real world dataset of c.100 million patient records by the end of 2024. The 42 million Phesi clinical research and clinical trial dataset does not form part of this 100 million target.

About Sensyne Health www.sensynehealth.com

Sensyne Health plc Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real time decision making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyses large complex anonymized data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.

About Phesi Inc. www.phesi.com

Phesi is a privately-owned, profitable virtual clinical development company based in Connecticut, United States. The company's mission is to enable data driven drug development and commercialization using predictive analytics powered by patient-centric data science. Phesi's integrated offerings span the entire clinical development process from development planning and indication assessment to protocol evaluation and design (including synthetic control arm), site selection, and trial implementation management. The company covers all to improve development plans, protocol design and execution across all phases of clinical development and a range of indications, including rare diseases, partnering with life science companies to deliver novel therapies faster and with cost savings.

