Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5144 ISIN: KY0000BYTED0 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BYTEDANCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYTEDANCE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.08.2021 | 15:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Social media collaboration company Planable launches TikTok feature

Marketing teams can now plan and collaborate on their TikTok videos using Planable

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media collaboration company Planable has made it easier for marketers to use TikTok by launching a new feature for marketing experts to be able to plan, collaborate, and schedule content. Marketing teams are now able to work on their TikTok videos more efficiently within the Planable platform and get a clear overview of all of their social media posts across all the pages they manage.

This new feature completes the existing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google My Business, and YouTube content creation capabilities within Planable.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the newest platform we bring to Planable: TikTok. In just a few years, TikTok went from a fledgling video app to 1 billion monthly active users. So we're here to help companies keep their TikTok content just as neatly planned and their team just as aligned as for all of their other social media posts," said Xenia Muntean, Planable's CEO.

Current Planable users can now simply connect their TikTok account and start planning away. They can also schedule and publish content through the Planable mobile application. When it's time for the videos to be published, users will get a notification on their screen, from the Planable mobile app.

With 1 billion monthly active users, in just a few years TikTok has become the Gen Z go-to social media platform and brands are catching up. According to a recent study by Planable, businesses have started to shift their resources away from traditional social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin in the first half of 2021, to video-centric platforms such as TikTok which are starting to become a main channel for brands.

Facebook has registered a 16% reduction in the number of posts per user overall, Twitter a 21% decrease, and LinkedIn a 2% toning down compared to H1 2020 according to the recent research by Planable. On the other hand, video content has shown considerable growth, with a 17% increase in posts per user throughout all platforms within the first half of 2021.

About Planable

Planable is the content review and collaboration platform for social media teams. The product streamlines the planning, feedback, and publishing process so that marketers can create better social media content, faster.

BYTEDANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.