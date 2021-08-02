DJ HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Export Contract

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Export Contract 02-Aug-2021 / 15:53 MSK

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group signs Rub 3.3 BN export contract Moscow, Russia August 2, 2021 HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it has signed a follow-up contract to engineer and procure nuclear pumps and pump-based solutions worth a total Rub 3.3 billion. The manufactured equipment will be delivered to a nuclear power station located abroad. For more information, please, contact: Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG).

August 02, 2021 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)