Montag, 02.08.2021

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
15:36 Uhr
3,940 Euro
+0,280
+7,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
02.08.2021 | 15:25
HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Export Contract

DJ HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Export Contract 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Rub 3.3 BN Export Contract 
02-Aug-2021 / 15:53 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
 
HMS Group signs Rub 3.3 BN export contract 
 
Moscow, Russia 
August 2, 2021 
 
 
HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it has signed a follow-up contract to engineer and procure nuclear 
pumps and pump-based solutions worth a total Rub 3.3 billion. 
 
The manufactured equipment will be delivered to a nuclear power station located abroad. 
 
For more information, please, contact: 
Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related 
services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in 
Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects 
across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the 
form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: CNT 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118981 
EQS News ID:  1223288 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223288&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
