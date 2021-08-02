cityCurrent: cityCURRENT Launches Business Division GROWTHcurrent to Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / cityCURRENT has launched and continues to expand an internet-based learning and online personal development platform called GROWTHcurrent. The platform offers individuals access to exclusive content, interviews and learning modules, along with virtual events and online Q&A sessions with national guest speakers, business industry experts and global thought leaders who share their advice and success secrets to help people develop personally and professionally. GROWTHcurrent was launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a vital business pivot and an opportunity to further cityCURRENT's mission to power the GOOD by broadening the organization's reach and impact.

GROWTHcurrent is a global extension of cityCURRENT's events, media and philanthropic efforts. Being an online platform, individuals across the United States and around the world have an opportunity to attend monthly virtual events and access an ever-growing library of learning modules and custom-created content on demand. Recent virtual event speakers include former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, best-selling authors Stedman Graham and Alex Banayan, baseball legend Darryl Strawberry, actor Victor Rivas Rivers, and innovation expert Sara Frasca. Each event features Q&A sessions where attendees can have their questions answered live, and many also include one-on-one time with virtual screenshot photo opportunities at the end. New learning modules are produced and added each month with experts teaching on a wide variety of topics, like public speaking, networking, preparing for media interviews, serving on a nonprofit board, marketing and storytelling, yoga, creating your own executable Individual Development Plan, and landing your dream job.

According to the founder Jeremy Park,'We are happy to launch a product in today's challenging economy for our customers, especially local businesses and entrepreneurs who are just getting started. With the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc on the economy, GROWTHcurrent provides a solution for many business owners who may not be able to access loans from traditional lending institutions,' said Park.

'Even though we are starting this new division during these tough times, the ideal borrower is someone who believes in their business idea and is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed,' Park said.'We truly believe that GROWTHcurrent can help put others on the path to business stability.'

While some GROWTHcurrent content is free and available at GROWTHcurrent.com, individuals can receive full access to the virtual events, learning modules and other exclusive opportunities by becoming GROWTHcurrent subscribers for $8 a month or $96 for a year. Reduced pricing is available for bulk subscriptions. The subscriptions, by design, are meant to be affordable to increase access and to help larger numbers of individuals achieve greater levels of success and become changemakers, who can impact their community in even more purposeful ways. This focus on creating more global changemakers, along with the fact that money generated by GROWTHcurrent subscriptions fuels charitable contributions to nonprofits, is core to fulfilling cityCURRENT's mission to power the GOOD.

cityCURRENT is a privately funded community catalyst and coalition of more than 100 different businesses, some of which are among the world's largest employers. These companies, which include FedEx, AutoZone, Verizon, Kroger and Smith+Nephew, join forces and funds and enable cityCURRENT to host hundreds of events each year for enrichment and collaboration, to focus on philanthropy and supporting nonprofits and to produce positive-oriented media that highlights good news and opportunities to get involved in the community. The organization was established in 2005 and has offices and teams working in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, cityCURRENT became part of a partnership between Memphis, Tennessee based Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance and Fort Worth, Texas based Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the nation. The partnership sets up cityCURRENT as a philanthropic-driven division of Higginbotham with a greater network of resources and a larger geographical footprint across the different cities where the agency has offices. This new partnership combined with the launch and expansion of GROWTHcurrent continues to broaden cityCURRENT's reach and impact outside the Mid-South and Middle Tennessee.

cityCURRENT events include workshops and seminars, panel discussions, executive lunches, nonprofit tours, a signature speaker series, and more that are designed to share valuable content and bring business and community leaders together to foster collaboration. Philanthropically, the organization makes monetary donations to nonprofits and coordinates volunteer experiences, so companies and their teams of employees can physically serve and make a difference together. Examples include giving a mortgage-free home to a wounded veteran hero and having hundreds of adult volunteers wash the feet of thousands of youth, providing them with new socks and shoes as part of their Samaritan's Feet shoe distributions. cityCURRENT's media includes two radio shows with Cumulus Media, one that airs across the four stations in Memphis and another that airs across the five stations in Nashville; the ChangeMakers podcast; two television shows in Memphis, The SPARK and The SPARK Awards, with PBS affiliate WKNO-TV; and a third television show, the cityCURRENT Show on MeTV in Nashville, which recently launched in June.

cityCURRENT CEO, Jeremy C. Park, is the driving force behind cityCURRENT and GROWTHcurrent. When the pandemic began in March 2020 and cityCURRENT pivoted from hosting in person events to virtual events, his team noticed increased engagement, as well as increased demand for personal and professional development opportunities. Realizing a powerful opportunity to leverage an online platform, along with cityCURRENT's media production expertise and relationships with speakers, business leaders and thought leaders, Park and his team launched GROWTHcurrent as a new division for cityCURRENT. GROWTHcurrent already has allowed individuals to engage from Thailand and India to the United Kingdom and all over the United States. Companies and schools are signing up for bulk subscriptions to benefit their employees and students, and testimonials are highlighting how much the platform is making a difference. So, as things start to return to something more normal with in person events, cityCURRENT will work both locally and globally through GROWTHcurrent to continue helping people grow, supporting nonprofits and working to power the GOOD.

About cityCurrent

cityCURRENT is a privately funded community catalyst and coalition of more than 100 different businesses, some of which are among the world's largest employers.

Some of cityCURRENT's current partners include: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Unilever, Gillette, The Boston Consulting Group, Pitney Bowes Inc., and Park Plaza Hotels. Their Mission is to build a vibrant community through public-private partnerships that shape the global conversation on entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace. The organization is formed by a group of leaders from corporate headquarters, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, educational institutions and young professionals. They are dedicated to building a positive environment that cultivates youth development, economic vitality and civic engagement.You can learn more by visitinghttps://citycurrent.com/

Media Contact:

Company: cityCurrent

Contact: Jeremy C.Park

Email: jcp@cityCURRENT.com

Telephone: 901-321-1020

Website:https://citycurrent.news/

SOURCE: cityCurrent

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657967/cityCURRENT-Launches-Business-Division-GROWTHcurrent-to-Help-People-Amid-COVID-19-Crisis