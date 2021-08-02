Award-winning, multi-technology recruitment firm Frank Recruitment Group is expanding its North American footprint and opening a brand-new office in Toronto.

The move will bring additional jobs to the area and broaden the candidate pool for firms looking for high-quality tech talent.

UK tech staffing specialist Frank Recruitment Group today announced that it will be opening a new office in Toronto, Ontario.

Opening in October, the new office will take the company's number of global hubs to 22, showing consistent growth and demand for its cloud staffing firms around the world. The Toronto base will initially be home to both the firm's Nigel Frank and Mason Frank brands, specializing in sourcing candidates for Microsoft Azure and Dynamics, and Salesforce roles, respectively.

Frank Recruitment Group started in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK with just three members of staff. Today, it has since grown to become the leader in global cloud IT recruitment, with an ever-growing team of over 1,900 members of staff. The addition of the Toronto location means there will be an extra 14 jobs created in the area initially, with goals to grow these opportunities even further within the Canadian territory.

The firm's expansion into Canada was fueled by the burgeoning tech scene in Toronto, which just last year was regarded as the fastest growing tech market in North America. Over the past three years, the city was reported to have enjoyed more growth than the New York, Seattle, and Boston markets combined. The Toronto office will help the cloud recruitment firm to further expand its reach within the Americas and will assist in satisfying the demand for IT professionals who can complete digital transformations and cloud migrations.

"The pandemic has applied global pressure for cloud architecture to be not only implemented, but properly understood," said Vice President of Talent Acquisition Matt Woodford who will oversee the new office. "The work-from-home message meant offices around the world had to rely on the cloud to transmit and hold important data that could be shared with employees and partners, no matter where in the world they were working from."

He added: "By bringing our expertise and knowledge to clients and partners in a city where IT professionals are already in demand, and where the market is thriving, we hope to be able to prove our world-leading cloud recruitment status and help many businesses go the extra mile particularly where the pandemic might otherwise have set them back."

On the expansion, Rowan O'Grady, President of Americas said: "I am thrilled to be able to share our company's latest plans with the market. Last year was difficult for so many businesses, and it really highlighted the importance of the digital infrastructure companies need to have in place to be able to operate in today's increasingly online world."

He continued: "Opening another office in an area where the tech market is booming will mean we can work to connect even more talented IT professionals with businesses and help them land their dream roles. It's what we're most passionate about, and being world-leaders in IT staffing recruitment, it's certainly something we pride ourselves on doing, so we hope that Toronto is as excited as we are for the new venture."

The Toronto office will be located at 70 The Esplanade #200, Toronto, ON, and will open its doors for business on the 1st of October 2021.

ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP

Frank Recruitment Group is a division of Tenth Revolution Group, the world's leading experts in cloud talent solutions. Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, in 2006, Frank Recruitment Group creates and delivers highly sought-after professionals in some of the industry's most skills-scarce ecosystems.

The company employs nearly 1,900 people across 21 offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, Charlotte, and Irvine in the US. EMEA and APAC are served by nine offices across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, with further locations in Singapore, Japan, and Australia.

The group operates seven trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (enterprise ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).

Frank Recruitment Group was named one of Europe's fastest-growing companies and received recognition as one of the UK's top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits. The group plans to expand its outreach globally and attract more trainee recruiters in strategic hubs to meet demand for its services.

For more information, visit: www.frankgroup.com

