NAGA Group continues to benefit from retail investor activity and volatility in financial markets, further underpinned by its social trading functionalities (trade copy feature in particular). Consequently, after completing its restructuring in FY19, NAGA posted a positive EBITDA and a small net profit in FY20, with management now guiding to robust FY21 sales of €50-52m (€24.5m was already generated in H121) and EBITDA of €13-15m. Recently, it also secured further funding through convertible bonds with a volume up to €25m (of which €8.0m has already been issued).

