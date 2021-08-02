Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics July 2021

The share trading increased by 10.6% to a daily average of 3.365bn EUR, compared to 3.043bn EUR in July 2020. Compared to the previous month, June 2021, the daily average decreased by 10.5%. Cleared derivatives volume increased by 4.7% to a daily average of 256,320 contracts, compared with 244,705 contracts in July 2020. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 34.9% to a daily average of 23.5m EUR compared to 36.1m EUR in July 2020. Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Evolution AB. Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 75.3%, compared to 76.9% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.6 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger For OMXS30 companies 1.9 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 92.7% For OMXH25 companies 91.3% For OMXS30 companies 93.8% 1)Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2)Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3)ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com