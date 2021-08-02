Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.08.2021 | 16:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (140/21)

As of August 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce new single
stock standardized derivatives. 

Swedish (SEK) Options, Regular and Gross Return Forwards/Futures will be
launched on AZA, SF and SINCH. 

Norwegian (NOK) Options, Regular and Gross Return Forwards/Futures will be
launched on KAHOT, NEL, SCATC and TOM. 

As of August 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a 12-month
term with expiration month in March, June, September, and December on KIND. The
new contract length will be in addition to the existing contracts. 

As of Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the new series on the new underlying stock
classes will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until Wednesday,
August 11, 2021. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes
Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Tuesday, August 3,
2021. 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008795
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
