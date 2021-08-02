NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (140/21)

As of August 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce new single stock standardized derivatives. Swedish (SEK) Options, Regular and Gross Return Forwards/Futures will be launched on AZA, SF and SINCH. Norwegian (NOK) Options, Regular and Gross Return Forwards/Futures will be launched on KAHOT, NEL, SCATC and TOM. As of August 11, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a 12-month term with expiration month in March, June, September, and December on KIND. The new contract length will be in addition to the existing contracts. As of Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the new series on the new underlying stock classes will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008795