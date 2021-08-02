Emphasys Software - PHA: Emphasys Software Announces Partnership with the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Emphasys Software (Emphasys), a leading provider of compliance-driven software designed to serve the needs of the nation's public housing authorities, is proud to announce its partnership with New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC) and a successful launch of HTFC's online waitlist lottery for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs) for New York City.

Comprised of multiple agencies operating across the entire state, the HTFC focuses on providing crucial services to New York State residents, including Section 8 housing, unique rental options, homebuyer programs for low-income residents, and a broad range of other services all of which are geared towards community development.

"As a statewide, multi-agency organization, our challenges are unique and our technology needs are no different," explained Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner / CEO of New York State Homes and Community Renewal. "Thankfully, Emphasys is providing the much-needed expertise and software solutions that are assisting our staff in administering HCR's Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps approximately 45,000 New York families and individuals live affordably in rental homes of their choosing."

Commenting on the partnership and online waitlist opening project, Emphasys Software PHA's GM / CEO, Dave Badun said, "I'm grateful for the trust that the HTFC has placed in us and am proud of how our teams came together to successfully execute on one of the largest waiting list openings in American history. Our technology registered a staggering number of applicants processing almost 372,000 completed applications seamlessly with the site serving over 16,000 applicants at one time." He continued, "We are pleased that the HTFC chose to partner with Emphasys and are looking forward to continuing to help the HTFC fulfill their mission of serving New York State's low-income residents."

Emphasys Software's suite of products for public housing authorities is one of the most robust in the industry. It includes support for Section 8, mobile inspections, property management, and an all-in-one service solution designed to manage and automate waiting lists, applicant information management, Rental Assistance Demonstration and the recertification process.

About Emphasys Software:

As a pioneer of enterprise software for public housing authorities, Emphasys has set the standard for innovative compliance-based business solutions since 1976. Emphasys' software is used to help manage and house nearly one million families through over 200 of the nation's leading, and many of the nation's largest, public housing authorities. Emphasys offers a complete suite of enterprise software applications with service and support that automates business processes efficiently and effectively. Emphasys Software is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU).

