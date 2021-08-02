Danfoss' acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business has fully closed.

Danfoss grows by a third and establishes itself as a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics.

Eaton's hydraulics business will be combined with the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment, doubling the size of Danfoss' hydraulics operations.

Danfoss has officially finalized its US$3.3 billion (approximately €3 billion) acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business following confirmation of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The move will see the Danfoss Group grow in size by a third and establish itself as a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics.

Mobile hydraulics has been one of Danfoss' core and most successful businesses for over 50 years. The acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business is a vital aspect of Danfoss' growth strategy. Eaton's hydraulics business will be combined with the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment, adding approximately 10,000 employees worldwide and US$1.8 billion (around €1.5 billion) in 2020 global sales. Combining the two organizations will double the size of Danfoss Power Solutions, increasing its innovation capacity twofold.

The strengthened Danfoss Power Solutions will have the broadest selection of mobile and industrial hydraulics products and solutions available on the market, with the full line offering including fluid conveyance systems. The company's distribution channels have also been significantly boosted, while its local application support and geographical reach have increased considerably. All of these benefits will enable Danfoss Power Solutions to become an even stronger technology partner for existing and new customers, plus take the lead in digitalization and electrification.

Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing commented on the acquisition:

"This is a great day for Danfoss as we welcome 10,000 new colleagues into the organization and create a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics. By combining the knowledge and experience of the two strong businesses and great teams, our customers will receive an unmatched level of service and expertise from a single partner. We will continue our significant investments to stay on the forefront of technology leadership and provide solutions that improve productivity and reduce emissions to meet the requirements of the future."

Eric Alström, President of Danfoss Power Solutions, said:

"The need for technologically innovative and industry-changing hydraulic solutions is as great as ever. We're very pleased to complete this significant investment in our core hydraulics business so we can serve our customers and partners even better than before. Combining the two robust businesses represents a perfect match and provides countless opportunities, such as increasing our engineering expertise and capabilities, doubling our global application support and extending the value of our Application Development Centers and digital design tools. Adding fluid conveyance and industrial applications are other assets gained through this transaction."

Paulo Ruiz, the President of the former Eaton hydraulics business, added:

"This is an exciting new chapter for both of our businesses and our people, which are stronger together. The new Danfoss Power Solutions team will create a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics, drawing on long legacies of innovation and industry-leading expertise. The combined product portfolio and broadened global reach will better serve customers and distributors all around the world."

ENDS

Press assets

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n3ophuk9mtipjgy/AADf4oK3-pYrfRdMqS0ytwoAa?dl=0

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers advanced technologies that enable us to build a better, smarter and more efficient tomorrow. In the world's growing cities, we ensure the supply of fresh food and optimal comfort in our homes and offices, while meeting the need for energy-efficient infrastructure, connected systems and integrated renewable energy. Our solutions are used in areas, such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, motor control and mobile machinery. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933 and today Danfoss holds market-leading positions, employing 37,000 and serving customers in more than 100 countries. We are privately held by the founding family.

Read more about us at www.danfoss.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005512/en/

Contacts:

For more information

Danfoss Media Relations

Kasper Elbjorn

Tel: 45 70 20 44 88