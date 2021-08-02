Anzeige
Montag, 02.08.2021
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
14:45 Uhr
20,120 Euro
+0,220
+1,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
02.08.2021 | 16:58
Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 
02-Aug-2021 / 15:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc 
Directorate Change 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following 
announcement: 
Jora Gill is appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 4 August 2021. 
Jora has extensive technology and digital experience having held a number of Chief Information Technology Officer and 
Chief Digital Officer roles in various significant organisations including, Standard and Poors, Elsevier (part of RELX 
Group plc), the Economist and latterly SHL Group Ltd where he currently serves as Chief Digital Officer. Jora also 
currently serves as a non-executive director of the Care Quality Commission, a role he has held since 2016. 
Commenting on Jora's appointment, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said: 
"We are delighted to welcome Jora to the Travis Perkins team. He brings valuable technology and digital experience and 
skills to the Board along with a strong commercial background and focus. As the importance of digital for our business 
continues to evolve and grow, Jora's experience and insight will be hugely beneficial to us." 
Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Jora Gill under paragraphs 9.6.13 
(1) to (6) of the Listing Rules. 
The Company further announces that John Rogers has decided to step down from the Board after seven years. He will step 
down from his role as Chair of the Audit Committee on 4 August and Heath Drewett is appointed as his successor as Audit 
Committee Chair with effect from that day. John will step down from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the 
Board's meeting on 6 October 2021. 
Commenting on John's departure, Jasmine Whitbread said: 
"John joined the Board in 2014 and has given the Company dedicated and much valued service in his role as a 
Non-executive Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee. We have benefited considerably from John's broad 
experience and his outstanding corporate, commercial and financial insight and judgement. We thank him for his service 
to the Board and the Company and wish him well in all his continuing and future endeavours." 
 
About Travis Perkins plc: 
 
Travis Perkins plc is the UK's leading supplier of materials and equipment to the building, construction and home 
improvement markets, and operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation 
and a number of specialists in the civils, plumbing, heating and insulation markets, such as Keyline, BSS, CCF and many 
more. With annual revenues of GBP5bn, the Group employs 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux 
through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, see 
www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins Powerscourt 
 
Robin Miller Justin Griffiths/James White 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 +44 (0)207 250 1446 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118996 
EQS News ID:  1223412 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223412&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
