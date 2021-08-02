DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 02-Aug-2021 / 15:24 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc Directorate Change

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement:

Jora Gill is appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 4 August 2021. Jora has extensive technology and digital experience having held a number of Chief Information Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer roles in various significant organisations including, Standard and Poors, Elsevier (part of RELX Group plc), the Economist and latterly SHL Group Ltd where he currently serves as Chief Digital Officer. Jora also currently serves as a non-executive director of the Care Quality Commission, a role he has held since 2016.

Commenting on Jora's appointment, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said: "We are delighted to welcome Jora to the Travis Perkins team. He brings valuable technology and digital experience and skills to the Board along with a strong commercial background and focus. As the importance of digital for our business continues to evolve and grow, Jora's experience and insight will be hugely beneficial to us."

Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Jora Gill under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

The Company further announces that John Rogers has decided to step down from the Board after seven years. He will step down from his role as Chair of the Audit Committee on 4 August and Heath Drewett is appointed as his successor as Audit Committee Chair with effect from that day. John will step down from the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the Board's meeting on 6 October 2021.

Commenting on John's departure, Jasmine Whitbread said: "John joined the Board in 2014 and has given the Company dedicated and much valued service in his role as a Non-executive Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee. We have benefited considerably from John's broad experience and his outstanding corporate, commercial and financial insight and judgement. We thank him for his service to the Board and the Company and wish him well in all his continuing and future endeavours."

About Travis Perkins plc: Travis Perkins plc is the UK's leading supplier of materials and equipment to the building, construction and home improvement markets, and operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders' Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils, plumbing, heating and insulation markets, such as Keyline, BSS, CCF and many more. With annual revenues of GBP5bn, the Group employs 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, see www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

Enquiries:
Travis Perkins Powerscourt
Robin Miller Justin Griffiths/James White
General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 +44 (0)207 250 1446
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

