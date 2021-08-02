ESCROW PROTOCOL: Escrow Protocol Launches a Revolutionary Decentralized Crowdfunding Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Crypto fundraising platform Escrow has launched its ICO and crowd funding platform with milestone based payment release and AI DeFi management features. The Escrow Protocol Platform will be a cross-chain Web3 platform where investors can fund start-ups with extended control of their financial contributions. Funding is released based on the projects' successful completion of Milestones. While held in Escrow, funds are allocated to high return / zero risk DeFi Yield-Farming protocols, returning interest payments to investors.

Cryptocurrencies over the years have grown to become one of the most viable investment options in the past decade. The decentralized market has managed to offer a series of use cases to eliminate middlemen and make it easier for anyone and everyone to access the benefits of it. One of the most necessary use cases to have come out of the crypto market is crowdfunding. In a traditional market fundraising is a herculean task and small startups and companies often fail to reach the milestone funding target due to complexities and lack of motivation to deliver on promises, since all funds have been released upfront. The Escrow protocol is here to change that.

"There is a reason why 85% of ICO's fail within 6 months, and it is because all raised funds are usually given to a project immediately, which prevents due diligence & milestone accomplishments." Scott Morgan - Crypto-Integrity-Tao

Escrow is a decentralized (crowd)funding platform, that releases investors' contributions to a funded project in pre-arranged payouts for Milestone completions. The Escrow Protocol is here to protect investors while building trust in the ICO of upcoming projects. It is safe to assume that any project funded through the Escrow Protocol, has the best intentions to deliver a successful product promptly.

Escrow makes use of decentralized tech such as smart contracts to ensure the funds are appropriately distributed and safely secured. Smart contracts have become a primary choice for many developers and projects since they cut down on human intervention and work as coded by the developers. The web3 platform Escrow platform gives investors the ability to interact with the contract and can utilize features like democratic voting to stop funding projects, or allocate funds to newly added milestones.

There is no need for any Start-Up to sit on gigantic sums of raised money for months or years while they are developing the basic infrastructure of their project. Instead of the entire raised capital being received, it is released in pre-arranged sums. This allows investors to remain in control of their funds and motivates the start-up to deliver quality results as promised.

What Makes Escrow a Popular Choice?

Start-up projects looking for funding will be able to set Roadmap Milestones and Timelines according to their actual capacity and realistic performance targets, setting a basis for making fulfillable promises.

Investors' funds are secured through the time-honored practice of putting funds into escrow; then releasing pre-arranged payouts for specified predetermined project developments.

Investors can vote on approval of the Milestone completion, in voting power relative to their investment stake. While funds are held on the Escrow Protocol waiting to be released for their next development Milestone, they are automatically staked on Yield Farming Protocols, paying the investors 80% of APY profits. Over 1 year, the protocol would be able to generate 15-25% in additional funds of which 80% get paid back to the investors in ESCROW Tokens.

This investment model allows investors to gain exposure in start-up projects while receiving interest payments on un-allocated funds and earn interest on the investment while the money is waiting to be utilized in the next funding round. This way the funds help both, the project looking to raise funds and the contributors and investors who have put their money in the Escrow Protocol. Some of the key features of the protocol include,

Easy to use interface, allowing current non-crypto users to easily get involved.

No more expensive fees from traditional crowdfunding sites.

Community involvement with investment relative voting power.

A reputation-based scoring system allows the utilization of expert opinions within the community.

Dedicated Investment Contracts for high profile investors

The Escrow Protocol's easy-to-access funding technique and passive income on the raised fund make it one of the top choices for startups to raise funds. The sound tokenomics and yield rewards make it even more desirable especially at a time when the Corona led pandemic has halted businesses and income sources for many.

Escrow ensures start-up companies have the necessary funding for project completion, while Escrow eliminates the risk of a total investment failure.

Escrow Protocols Tokenomics and Funding Details

The Escrow Protocol is currently organizing the seed sale round for its native token. The platform aims to raise $17 billion in yearly funding. They are working towards positioning themselves to become the standard for secure investments for both retail and institutional investors, opening doors to the New Digital World. With the many benefits of new technologies available, it can implement unprecedented ways of financial interaction.

The total number of tokens minted is 1,000,000,000 ESCROW

The funding rounds will consist of 4 stages

SEED FUNDING ROUND: 33,333,333 ESCROW Sold at $0.00333 per token - Raising $111,000.00 (SOLD OUT)

EARLY INVESTOR ROUND 1: 22,522,522 ESCROW Sold at $0.0200 per token - Raising $500,000.00

EARLY INVESTOR ROUND 2: 10,000,000 ESCROW Sold at $0.0500 per token - Raising $500,000.00

PUBLIC ICO SALES: 684,144,145 ESCROW Sold at $0.0500 per token + a price increase of $0.01 per $100,000 invested.

Exchange Listings: After the Public ICO Sales, ESCROW will list on DEX, 2x Top 20 Exchanges, 1x Top 15 Exchange, 1x Top 20 Exchange.

Accepted Deposit Currencies: USDT, ETH, BNB, BUSD, Credit Card, Wire Transfer

To learn more about Escrow Protocol visit escrowprotocol.app

