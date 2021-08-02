(General regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)
Regulatory News:
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of
Real number of voting
Theoretical number of
31 July 2021
788 148 615
1 003 175 324
1 012 632 863
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
