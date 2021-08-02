150 businesses committed to ambitious environmental transformation

The ORPEA (Paris:ORP) Group has just been selected to join the CEC (Convention des Entreprises pour le Climat Corporate Convention for the Climate) movement, made up of 150 French businesses that aim to build an ambitious environmental transformation strategy together.

The Group knows that the business plays an essential social and societal role, and that it can be a major lever for transformation. As a result, the Group wanted to participate in this convention and strengthen its position as a stakeholder in a sustainable corporate world.

This commitment also demonstrates ORPEA's drive to build an ambitious environmental strategy with concrete targets for reducing carbon emissions for example, as well as other related initiatives. Joining the CEC will enable the Group to share different perspectives and give this strategy new momentum.

This team of leaders from small, medium and large businesses will meet between September 2021 and June 2022, with the aim of working together to develop environmental and operational roadmaps that will align their businesses with European targets, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and regenerating biodiversity.

These 150 leaders will also work on a platform of ideas and proposals for politicians, to convey a constructive vision of the future and accelerate the implementation of proactive and ambitious environmental policies.

Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, notes:

"I am particularly pleased that ORPEA is joining in with the CEC adventure today, and is therefore continuing the Group's commitment of taking the environmental emergency into account in our business activities. For more than 30 years, we have been working on our public health mission. This is intrinsically linked to the issue of our environment. Managing the impact of our activities on the climate and our natural environment isn't simply just an issue it's a no-brainer and an absolute necessity. I believe that two brains are better than one, and I am sure that this initiative will give us a fresh perspective on our strategy".

For Laure Frères, Well-being EVP, Head of Quality, Medical and CSR:

"The ORPEA Group being selected by the CEC and our enthusiasm to actively participate in the convention is fully in line with our commitments and the CSR roadmap that has been built for the Group. We have committed to reducing our energy consumption by 5% by 2023. By aligning our roadmaps with those of other corporate stakeholders and especially with European commitments, and by working, thinking and acting together, we will be able to be even more ambitious and progress even faster.

About the Convention des Entreprises pour le Climat (CEC) (www.cec-impact.org)

Following on from the Convention Citoyenne pour le climat (Citizens' Convention on Climate) (CCC), the Convention des Entreprises pour le Climat (CEC) aims to make bold and impactful proposals for businesses to implement. The target is in line with the European targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The convention will take place from 9 September 2021 to 18 June 2022, and will bring together a variety of businesses represented by 150 leaders, a committee dedicated to the end goal, independent experts, facilitators and student participants.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network of 1156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities/49,207 beds (5672 of which are under construction)

- Central Europe: 268 facilities/28,419 beds (5828 of which are under construction)

- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities/15,255 beds (4101 of which are under construction)

- Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 158 facilities/23,108 beds (10,373 of which are under construction)

- Rest of the world: 2 facilities/525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

