NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Derivatives: Change of tick size for Norwegian Index Futures

As of August 4, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of Norwegian Index Futures (OMXO20). This notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts. After close of trading on August 3, 2021, all long orders remaining in the order books will be deleted for OMXO20 Index Futures, in order not to have any long orders remaining in the order book with a price inconsistent with the new tick size. New tick size table as of August 4, 2021: Price interval Tick size ------------------------------------------ Norwegian index< 1200 0.10 = 1200 0.25 ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact your Nasdaq account manager or product manager Mikael Siewertz, telephone +46 8 405 66 34. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008803