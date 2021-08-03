Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.08.2021 | 09:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of tick size for Norwegian Index Futures (141/21)

As of August 4, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of
Norwegian Index Futures (OMXO20). 

This notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts.

After close of trading on August 3, 2021, all long orders remaining in the
order books will be deleted for OMXO20 Index Futures, in order not to have any
long orders remaining in the order book with a price inconsistent with the new
tick size. 

New tick size table as of August 4, 2021:

         Price interval Tick size
Norwegian Index< 1200    0.10
             = 1200    0.25

For contact information please see the attached file.

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
