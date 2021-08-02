Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
17:20 Uhr
24,750 Euro
+0,200
+0,81 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2021 | 18:05
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Half-yearly financial report 2021

TeamIntervest achieves important milestonesin strategic growth plan connect2022

  • EPRA earnings per share of € 0,83: +9% or € 0,07 compared to 2020 HY
  • Expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1,65 - € 1,68
    • Increase of the previously communicated expected EPRA earnings € 1,62 - € 1,65
    • 3% - 5% higher than in 2020 (€ 1,60)
  • Confirmation of the target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 - at the same level as in 2020
  • Active rental policy
    • logistics portfolio: 100% occupancy
    • total real estate portfolio: +1% to 94%
    • organic growth in rental income: 5%
    • important rental transactions in Genk Green Logistics with Eddie Stobart Logistics Europe and with P&O Ferrymasters and in Herentals Green Logistics with Schrauwen Sanitair en Verwarming
  • Own dedicated team in the Netherlands
    • a sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, the first logistics site in Breda
    • development potential in built-to-suit projects in 's-Hertogenbosch and Venlo
  • Greenhouse Woluwe Garden will be the next implementation of successful redevelopment approach in the office segment by and with TeamIntervest
  • Average interest rate: 1,9%
  • Collection of rent receivables in line with normal payment pattern, 93% received from Q3 2021
  • Future possible value increase over a period 2021 - 2025 between € 255 - € 297 million thanks to (re)development with in-house team
  • Solid foundation through activities in two real estate segments, diversified tenants, a strong balance sheet and sufficient financial resources due to € 132 million of unused credit lines

Attachment

  • Half-yearly financial report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a65fff05-6f57-4f48-b31c-05ae81b14f32)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.