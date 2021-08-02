Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 Ticker-Symbol: LOR 
Tradegate
02.08.21
18:47 Uhr
394,30 Euro
+8,65
+2,24 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOREAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
393,35395,2018:49
393,15394,6518:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2021 | 18:17
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: "2021 Half-Year Financial Report"

For release content, please refer to the attachment.



Attachment

  • LOREAL_RFS-SEM2021_UK_DEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5497ed0d-82cd-4f68-8dec-43606a05a137)

LOREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.