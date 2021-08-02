L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News release: "2021 Half-Year Financial Report"

Clichy, 2 August 2021
2021Half-YearFinancialReport
On 2 August 2021, L'Oréal posted its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report on the www.loreal-finance.comwebsite in the Regulated informationsection.
This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:
- The 2021 half-year activity report;
- The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021;
- Statutory Auditors' review report on the 2021 half-year financial information;
- The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.
"Thisnewsreleasedoesnotconstituteanoffertosell,orasolicitationofanoffertobuyL'Oréalshares.I fyou wish toobtain more comprehensive i nformation about L ' Oréal, p lease refer tothe public documentsregisteredinFrancewiththe Autor i t é des Marc hés Financiers ,alsoavailableinEnglishonourInternetsitewww.loreal-finance.com.
This news release maycontain someforward - l ookingstatements. A l though theCompany considers that thesestatementsarebasedonreasonablehypothesesatthedateofpublicationofthisrelease,theyarebytheirnaturesubjecttorisksanduncertaintieswhichcouldcauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthoseindicatedorprojectedinthesestatements."
Contacts at L'ORÉAL (Switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)
Individual shareholders Financial analysts and
and market authoritiesInstitutional investorsJournalists
Mr Christian MUNICH Ms Françoise LAUVIN Ms Polina HUARD
Tel: +33 1 47 56 72 06 Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82 Tel: +33 1 47 56 87 88
christian.munich2@loreal.comfrancoise.lauvin@loreal.compolina.huard@loreal.com
For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker or f inancial institution,the L' Oréal Finance app or call the toll -free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66.
www.loreal-finance.com- Follow us on twitter @loreal
Attachment
- LOREAL_2021_Half_year_report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3fb1b9e4-35de-43e5-a50d-78385fd4bd86)