- (PLX AI) - Aareal Bank additional EUR 11 million burden to be recorded in net other operating income for Q2 after review of a prior fund investment which was sold in 2012.
- • A further EUR 26 million to be recognised in the tax position for the 2021 financial year
- • Aareal Bank will recognise the corresponding provisions in the second quarter of 2021 and adjust the expected tax rate for the full year
- • Q2 operating profit EUR 41 million compared to EUR 2 million last year
- • Aareal Bank confirms operating profit outlook for the year in a range between EUR 100 million and EUR 175 million
- • The expected tax rate, however, will increase during the current financial year to 50-60%
AAREAL BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de