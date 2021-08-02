Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2021) - Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PUGE) ("Puget"), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces today that its negotiations for the acquisition of Behavioral Centers of South Florida LLC ("BCSF") are progressing in full force.

"We are currently ironing out the final details of the contract and are looking forward to becoming a part of the Puget family," said Yipsi Martin, Managing Partner and Owner of BCSF. "Because of an unforeseen family medical emergency, our team has requested a brief extension for the final execution of the definitive agreement. We are looking forward to proceeding with our joint plans."

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected, for regulatory purposes, to be concluded in two stages, BCSF would become the first company to enter Puget's Pre-IPO Incubator program, which prepares companies for entering the public markets. "At Puget, we have been seeking candidates for our program that have high potential for market leadership, and BCSF fits the bill," says Hermann Burckhardt, CEO of Puget Technologies. "We're confident that by combining Puget's network and resources with BCSF's established operations and deep domain expertise, we will enable BCSF to position itself for significant growth over the coming years."

Javier Raimbeau, COO of BCSF, explains, "Given Puget's contacts, knowledge and experience in entrepreneurship and corporate development, we believe that Puget is the perfect partner to help us realize our growth goals."

Puget and BCSF anticipate expansion by establishing additional clinics throughout the state of Florida, and through the acquisition of compatible and complementary businesses. BCSF is represented by the Florida firm of Kravitz Talamo & Leyton PLLC, and it is anticipated that following the proposed closing, this law firm will represent Puget in healthcare-related matters, including additional acquisitions.

For additional information, please contact Puget at 1-561-210-8535, by email at info@pugettechnologies.com

About Puget Technologies, Inc.

Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget's current investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol "PUGE", Puget is committed to delivering a competitive return to investors.

About Behavioral Centers of South Florida LLC

Behavioral Centers of South Florida ("BCSF") is a centralized community behavioral health center providing its clients/patients with mental health services ranging from psychiatry, individual therapy, psycho-social rehabilitation services, and case management in clinics located in the Florida Counties of Dade and Broward. It currently operates a multi-location clinic and has provided services to approximately 2,150 patient/clients since commencing operations in 2016. The clinic's activities are licensed by the State of Florida through the Agency for Health Care Administration and are subject to conditions imposed by major insurance carriers as well as government insurance programs such as Medicaid with which it coordinates its activities. BCSF's major areas of concentration involve group therapy, psycho-social rehabilitation, and comprehensive behavioral assessment, but it is also highly involved in individual therapy, development of management skills, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, targeted case management, mental health treatment plans, and medication management. Visit http://www.behavioral-centers.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Puget's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Puget bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although Puget believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect Puget's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. Puget undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If Puget does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

